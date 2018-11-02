Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals Her Halloween Costume

Evangeline Lilly’s roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Hobbit have surely been an inspiration for many Halloween costumes, but now we know what she dressed up as for the occasion.

Lilly recently tweeted a photo of her Halloween costume, which appears to be a Dia De Los Muertos-inspired get-up. As Lilly explains, the costume drew a lot of comparisons from kids to the Disney film Coco, something that she enjoyed.

In a way, there is a weird sense of irony to Lilly’s Day of the Dead-inspired costume, seeing as her character met a pretty tragic fate when she was snapped to dust during the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“My honest reaction was, ‘Okay, so how is she going to get out of this?’” Lilly revealed in a recent interview. “And my kind of full reaction was like, ‘Hang on a minute! I just got here! You can’t kill me already! I just got here!’”

As it turns out, Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne/Wasp will get out of it in some way, seeing as she will return in the role in some capacity in next year’s Avengers 4.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly explained in an interview earlier this year. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

And according to Lilly, the film will have some timey-wimey elements to it, much like the actress’s previous time on Lost.

“You want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways?” Lilly joked in a previous interview. “When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.