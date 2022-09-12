Following the Marvel Studios presentation at Disney's D23Expo on Saturday, ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero recorded a live episode from Anaheim just outside of the Anaheim Convention Center where all of the news was dropping. During the presentation, Jamie Jirak was in the audience witnessing all of the glorious footage for titles like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and more. Meanwhile, Brandon Davis was backstage lined up for interviews with the cast and directors who hit the red carpet.

During the bonus episode of Phase Zero, all of the news regarding the Phase 4, 5, and 6 titles from Marvel's Multiverse Saga is thoroughly discussed, complete with descriptions of the exclusive footage which was shown only in Hall D23. Aaron Perine joined Jirak and Davis in person, with Jenna Anderson chiming in from her hometown of Chicago. Previews of the exclusive interviews coming to the Phase Zero YouTube channel are featured in the conversations, as well as a discussion at the end of the show about what was expected during the panel which did not ultimately come to the show.

Phase Zero Bonus Episode 13 is available now on all major podcast platforms. It is also available in video form on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel and the official Phase Zero YouTube channel. Phase Zero's new YouTube channel recently surpassed 1,300,000 views as the podcast saw an uptick in downloads with the bonus episode from San Diego Comic-Con. Links can be found below!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021!

Throughout 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun, welcoming environment for all fans. Exclusive interviews with Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, and Venom director Ruben Fleischer have been featured in Season 2, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!