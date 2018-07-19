Exclusive Look At ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Confirmed For SDCC2018

After a few quiet weeks, the social media accounts for Iron Fist were wakened from a slumber last night as each of the platforms updated their profile pictures and covers to a new logo.

Now, not even 24 hours later, the show’s Twitter account confirmed that fans will be, in fact, receiving an exclusive look at the upcoming season of Iron Fist at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately enough, the aforementioned tweet stops short of confirming which kind of content falls under the “exclusive look.”

Considering the fact that production of season two of Iron Fist wrapped well over two months ago, it’s entirely possible — dare I say, anticipated — that we get a trailer for the upcoming season.

Upon completion of filming his part, the Immortal Iron Fist himself Finn Jones took to Instagram to tell fans that Iron Fist season two would be unlike “anything seen before.”

“Greatful [sic] to everyone involved, we came at this season with fierce ambition, relentless work ethic, passion and optimism,” Jones shared to Instagram. “I think the story we’ve told and the journey the characters have been on this season is unlike anything seen before. I’m proud, exhausted, but above all, ready for all of our hard work to be enjoyed across the world.”

Jones’ comments about the upcoming season were shortly echoed by series newcomer Alice Eve. While the Star Trek alum’s role has yet to be revealed, she did say she loved playing her character.

“Unfortunately for me, I can’t tell you anything, although I can tell you my feelings about the role, which are genuine excitement,” Eve said. “I truly loved my character and had a great working experience with Jeph Loeb at the studio and learned a lot in that process, actually, even though we filmed it during a grueling New York winter, which I’m sure all of the cast would attest to. It was kind of a special experience.”

The second season of Luke Cage is now streaming on Netflix while a sophomore outing for Iron Fist will hit the streaming service later this year. Production has wrapped for season three of Daredevil and season two of The Punisher while a third season of Jessica Jones recently entered produciton.