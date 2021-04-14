New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spot Teases How Sam Gets the Shield

✖

Eventually, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will get the shield. Though the character hasn't expressed interest in it at any point in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far, it's a given Falcon will get the iconic prop by the time the Disney+ series wraps up. With just two episodes left, we've yet to see how it will all shake out exactly but, at the very least, a new television spot might give us the slightest idea.

A "two episodes left" spot has started airing on television showing Wilson, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) gathered inside a warehouse. It's here the trio starts to fight as Wilson says to Walker, "You gotta give me the shield." As the commercial implies, Sam and Bucky are going to take it by force.

Through four episodes, Mackie says Wilson keeps turning away the opportunity for the shield because he's afraid of letting his mentor Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) down. That, naturally, appears to have changed after Walker brutally murdered a member of the Flag-Smashers in broad daylight as dozens of people recorded the attack.

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America. The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie explained. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

