Falcon and the Winter Soldier Credits Include Reference to Thunderbolt Ross

Just like Nicky Fury, Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt) is somewhere out there, lurking in the shadows, readying himself for his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he's set to appear in Black Widow in a matter of weeks — a prequel set before the events of Avengers: Infinity War — there's no telling where the character will pop up next in the present timeline. We last saw him in 2023 at Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral and now, he's already made his presence felt in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He's yet to appear physically in the new Disney+ series, and there's no telling if he actually will. Even then, the crew behind the show managed to sneak a reference to the character in during the premiere's closing credits. The credits appear to reveal bits and pieces of the Sokovia Accords while showcasing several slides that feature the characters involved with the show.

On the slide featuring Wyatt Russell's new Captain America/John Walker, the tidbit reads "According to Thaddeus Ross, all information regarding the Enhanced Humans Act has been reported to be classified by Major Donavan of Special Unit..."

It should be noted the MCU has yet to really deal with any legislature that goes by that name. The Sokovia Accords were introduced in Captain America: Civil War, but those happened to be a treaty of sorts between members of the United Nations whereas the Enhanced Humans Act — at least on a surface level — would seem to reference a piece of legislation within the United States.

Either way, good ol' Thaddeus managed to sneak his way into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in spirit, so maybe it's just a matter of time before the character pops up in the flesh. The show has, after all, already introduced a government-sanctioned superhero.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

