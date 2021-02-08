The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Is Thunderbolt Ross Involved in Disney+ Show?

✖

The latest trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe something more to chat about outside of the reality-warping events of WandaVision. The trailer featured the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), snuck in a little Captain America nod, and may have given fans a look at Songbird. The last, of which, leads us to now. With everything we've seen of the series so far, the question begs to be asked — is Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt) involved with the series in some shape, way, or form?

With the latest trailer, there's a moment where members of the military are shown in brief. The series will feature the live-action introduction of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a Captain America counterpart known as U.S. Agent. Because the character is a government-sanctioned superhero, it makes sense to involve the military at one point or another.

But who's leading the charge?

We know Ross is going to be involved in Black Widow to some extent, even though that movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Because Hurt's still around Marvel Studios properties, it stands to reason he'll eventually pop up elsewhere.

That's where Ross and his Thunderbolts could come into play — especially now that we know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will involve some of the characters involved in the villainous team-up. There's Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and it's been rumored Songbird will appear. Add in a potential heel turn from someone like U.S. Agent, and you're already halfway there to a full Thunderbolts team.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!