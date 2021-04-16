The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Includes First Credits Scene in Episode 5

✖

At long last, the beloved tradition of Marvel Cinematic Universe credits scenes finally made its way to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Friday morning. The penultimate episode of the acclaimed series was released on Disney+ and set up a pretty sizable finale next week. In addition to all of the events that took place within the actual episode, the latest installment also included a mid-credits scene, the first of the series to this point. It wasn't a very long scene, but it did a lot to set up the final act for one of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's core characters.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the episode, Bucky and Sam succeed in taking Captain America's shield away from John Walker, following the latter's very public murder of a member of the Flag-Smashers. Upon returning home, Walker is stripped of his title and discharged from the United States military. Of course, this doesn't sit well with Walker and he ultimately decides to take things into his own hands, which leads us to the mid-credits scene at the end of the episode.

After the initial credits roll, the show takes viewers to a workshop where we see John Walker melting down a bunch of metal. He then takes one of his war medals off of his uniform and uses it as a part of whatever he is making. As you can probably guess, he's working on a brand new shield, as he intends to keep fighting the fight that he started as Captain America.

Like Cap's shield, Walker's new shield has the classic three-ring style, and he paints it in the classic red, white, and blue scheme. It's not made out of vibranium, though, as Cap's real shield is. So this new version won't be able to hold up nearly as well. But Walker isn't concerned with that. He just believes he has a right to be Captain America, and nothing is going to stop him from that.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first credits scene? Are you looking forward to next week's finale? Let us know in the comments!

