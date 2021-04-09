Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Reveals Death of Major Character

✖

Over the course of the first half of its debut season, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has shown that it's willing to get a bit more violent than most other Marvel Studios properties, sometimes riding the line between The Avengers and Netflix's Daredevil. In Episode 4, things got even more intense, and the third act culminated in the show's biggest and most brutal fight to-date. A fight that took the life of a pretty substantial character.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

It's revealed towards the end of the episode that John Walker, the man given the title of Captain America, took the last remaining vial of super soldier serum, trying desperately to be as powerful as Steve Rogers. Of course, he isn't, and his dangerous side shows himself when he charges in to fight the Flag Smashers.

During the fight, Lemar Hoskins, John's friend and sidekick, steps in to try and help. But he takes a punch to the chest from a super-powered and incredibly angry Karlin Morgenthau, sending him flying across the room and into a cement pillar. Everything seems to stop for a moment, and it's clear that Battlestar is dead.

While Lemar wasn't as big a character as Sam Wilson or John Walker, he was key to the characterization of Walker as Captain America. In some ways, Lemar was the guy who urged John to push harder when he probably needed to pull back. In others, however, he felt like John's link to the world, the person that reminded of John of who he had always been.

As we see in the end of the episode, losing Lemar is beyond devastating for John. He ends up chasing down a Flag Smasher, taking him down, and violently murdering him with the Captain America shield. All of this in front of a crowd of bystanders, many with their phones out filming the incident.

Lemar Hoskins will likely mean more to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story in death, rather than in life, because his loss has changed John Walker forever. Certainly not for the better.

