Does the Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Have Any Cameos?

The Season 1 finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived at last, giving Marvel fans the opportunity to see how the story of the series comes to a close. There is quite a bit of resolution for most of the show's plots and subplots, so that's good news. But fans have also been wondering if the finale would have any major MCU surprises in store, such as a cameo from Steve Rogers or Thaddeus Ross. Did any of those theorized cameos actually come to fruition?

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

Surprisingly, there actually aren't any significant cameos in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There are some big moments with returning characters from earlier in the series, but those don't really classify as cameos the second time around.

Isaiah Bradley plays a part in the finale, which is to be expected, given that he was in multiple episodes earlier in the series. His past was incredibly important in molding Sam's journey from Falcon to Captain America, so it honestly would've felt disappointing if he wasn't around for the last episode. It's Sam's relationship with Isaiah that really brings everything together when all is said and done.

Honestly, the most "surprising" appearance in the finale is probably that of Val Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The character was a massive reveal in the penultimate episode last week, and many wondered if she was going to be a one-off addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, returning another time in a later MCU title. But she had a scene in this week's finale, officially recruiting John Walker to her cause and teasing some very mysterious motives. She's clearly putting her own team together. Could this be the Thunderbolts that fans have been theorizing about for so long?

Regardless of what Val does next, she wasn't exactly a cameo either, since she appeared in Episode 5. So the finale comes and goes without any additional MCU. That's probably for the best.

