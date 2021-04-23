✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is now streaming on Disney+ and it sees the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's official new Captain America. Of course, in telling the story of the new Captain America's rise, there's been one big question looming over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: what happened to the old Captain America? Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was last seen as an old man handing off his shield to Sam Wilson, but during the earlier episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Steve's current status is alluded to being anything from being dead to hiding out on the moon.

So: does Steve Rogers appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale? (Major Spoilers Follow!)

Unfortunately for Marvel fans, Chris Evans does not make an appearance as Steve Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. And honestly, it's kind of a problem.

Avengers: Endgame left fans confused by Steve Rogers' fate. On the one hand, Steve traveled back to the 1950s to live his life with Peggy Carter, ostensibly creating a new variant to the main MCU timeline. How that Steve Rogers showed up in the main MCU timeline as an old man - with a different shield than the one that Thanos shattered - remains one of the biggest unexplained events in MCU to date - and it was something that a lot of fans were hoping The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would answer in some form or fashion, whether Chris Evans showed up as Steve Rogers, or not.

The question now is what comes next for the Captain America franchise? Both Chris Evans and Kevin Feige have denied that Steve Rogers will be making an appearance in the MCU again - but a cameo seems much more likely to happen in a new Captain America movie featuring Sam Wilson's Cap, than anything else. Still, given how many dangling threads that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier leaves hanging, there's still a possibility that Steve Rogers' status gets at least addressed if the series gets a season 2 order.

Finally, some Marvel fans are still hoping that those debunked rumors from earlier in 2021 pan out as true, and Chris Evans does work with Marvel Studios on some kind of upcoming project. An event series tracking how Steve Rogers returned the Infinity Stones - and what happened with his alternate life - is something a lot fans still very much want to see.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming all episodes on Disney+.