Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Reveals Power Broker's Identity

Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been a mostly straight-forward series for Marvel Studios. The second series from the MCU didn't contain a plethora of mysteries to solve and questions to answer; save for one. From the very beginning of the series, characters have been talking about the Power Broker, a mysterious entity that has been trying to control the distribution of the Super Soldier Serum. On Friday, the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived on Disney+, and the identity of the Power Broker was finally revealed.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

There were a ton of theories about the Power Broker's identity, but a fan-favorite idea was that Sharon Carter was behind everything, that she was the one dealing with the Flag-Smashers behind the scenes. As it turns out, those fans were right. Sharon Carter was the Power Broker all along.

Sharon hinted at her alter ego in the fifth episode of the series, when she hired Batroc to take part in all of the mayhem. It was unknown at that time whether she was the Power Broker, someone in the real Power Broker's employment, or simply another interested party. This week, however, she confirmed the truth.

When Karli Morganthau was on the run from Sam and Bucky, she ended up coming face-to-face with Sharon, who revealed that she was indeed the Power Broker. Sharon also wound up killing Karli later on, preventing her from killing Sam.

In the finale's post-credits scene, Sharon was given a full pardon and given her old position within the US government back. This was a triumphant moment, until she talked with someone on the phone and revealed that she's still acting as the Power Broker. She no longer has Super Soldier Serum to sell, but she does have access to government technology and secrets that she has no problem giving to the highest bidder.

At this point, it looks like Sharon Carter is set up for a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

