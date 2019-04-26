Fan Creates Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe Poster

Marvel has released a slew of slick posters over their first 10 years, and that has only increased with Avengers: Endgame, which got several new posters before its premiere. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame had some pretty stylish posters that included a bevy of Marvel characters, but what would make those even better? Well, it looks like the answer is including even more characters, but that wasn’t good enough either, so Flick Picks with Phil and Tom decided to throw together every major poster from the MCU into one, and the results are surreal and amazing.

The center of the poster features Thanos with the Gauntlet as part of the Infinity War poster and is followed by the poster from Thor Ragnarok. Above it in the center column is the poster from Black Panther, with Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man flanking on the left side and Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange flanking it on the right side.

The Right side also features posters from Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Avengers. The Left side of the poster features posters from Iron Man 2, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Completing the ultimate piece is Captain Marvel at the bottom center, and you can check out the full poster above.

That’s one impressive piece of fan art, and we can’t wait to see what the next 10 years looks like after it’s all said and done. In fact, you could create a new collage every 10 years and then do a 20-year collage, and so on and so on. The image would be too huge to share most likely, but man that would be nuts.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

