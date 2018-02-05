Fans Are Losing It Over Captain America’s Emoji Having a Beard

Marvel Studios official Twitter teased twenty-two new Twitter emojis highlighting the cast of Avengers: Infinity War, but there is one particular emoji that the internet just can’t get enough of.

While many of the major characters and some general Infinity War hashtags are all prompting these new emojis, the one that has fans speaking out on Twitter is the one for Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans.) Why? His emoji is complete with the beard the hero has been seen sporting in all of the promotional videos and images shared for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date.

The beard is a new look for Cap, and while fans are still mixed on how they feel about the hero’s scruff, Evans himself is pretty pleased with his character’s new and evolving look.

“Yeah yeah, I had a beard, they gave me the beard!” Evans said. “I was so happy about that. You know I think there’s a real, it’s always tricky because I know there’s a lot of purists who kind of want Cap to look a certain way you know, even the colors in the suits, you know. So, to try and discuss whether or not we let the look deviate from the origin went through a few discussions, but it was really nice that they let that happen, and it lends itself to the arc and to what he’s going through.”

Considering that the beard is such an important part of how Cap is being portrayed in Infinity War, it makes sense that his emoji would maintain the beard as well. But how are fans reaction to the emoji scruff? We’ve got some of the best reactions on the internet collected for you right here.

@mollyrockit

@pinedhimself

#captainamerica THEY GAVE THE EMOJI A BEARD — james tiberius perfect hair (@pinedhimself) February 4, 2018

@spooloflies

OH MY GOD THEY UPDATED ALL OF THEM #BlackPanther #TheFalcon #BlackWidow #CaptainAmerica #WinterSoldier LOOK AT THEIR LITTLE FACES LOOK AT T’CHALLA’S EARS LOOK AT CAP’S DUMB LITTLE EMOJI BEARD I’M DYING — Amy’s 2018 wishes: Black Panther & Wrinkle in Time (@spooloflies) February 4, 2018

@shawnxmadden

@WANGDEASANG

EVEN HIS LIL EMOJI HAS A BEARD #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/ryQBMkSqMp — pau (@WANGDEASANG) February 5, 2018

@xfsista

Aww! This #CaptainAmerica emoji has a beard. They know what’s good! We are blessed. pic.twitter.com/FGxVR63Lei — Julie Carter ? (@xfsista) February 4, 2018

@LeighTeetzel

I’m in such a horrible mood and everything sucks, except for the fact that the #CaptainAmerica emoji has a beard. Give me my scruffy #SteveRogers. — ????? ?? ?????????? (@LeighTeetzel) February 5, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, putting it in the #1 spot of all upcoming films. You can submit your score for the film here.

First for Marvel though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. That is followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp which lands in theaters on July 6.