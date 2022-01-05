Fans Launch Social Media Campaign For Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

Almost 20 years after the series began, fans are campaigning for a fourth installment of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series, hoping to get #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 trend on Twitter. Paired with a new account hoping to get Raimi’s director’s cut of Spider-Man 3 released, the campaigns join a mountain of “#ReleaseThe” campaigns following the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Others include a campaign to get Joel Schumacher’s cut of Batman Forever released, and a fan campaign to get the director’s cut of the 2005 animated film Robots from Blue Sky Studios.

There has been intermittent support for Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 ever since it was cancelled. After Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2007, Sony immediately went to work on developing Spider-Man 4 in 2008, for release in 2011, with rumors stating plans for Spider-Man 5 (and possibly a whole second trilogy) were also in the wings (those production plans have since been refuted by Raimi). Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was handling the script, and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and the other trilogy actors were coming back – with some exciting new additions, as well.

Characters rumored for future Raimi Spider-Man movies have since been used in other films, with The Lizard popping up in The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Vulture and Mysterio popping up in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. Of course, most of those except for Mysterio have all seen one another, and all three film Spider-Men since, so if Raimi’s plans to have The Lizard were to go forward, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would likely remember meeting one before.

“I think about it all the time,” Raimi said in a 2019 interview. “It’s hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out! So when you have an unborn one, you can’t help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past.”

“When they moved on from there [Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy], it was heartbreaking,” star J.K. Simmons, who reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson, in the last few Jon Watts/Tom Holland movies, said last year. “I thought ‘Oh well, that was fun,’ and I was glad I had the opportunity. When they came back a couple of years ago and said they wanted to revive that gasbag of a character, I was thrilled. It was just about adapting him to 2020 and really to me, he’s the same blowhard, just instead of running a newspaper he runs a media empire.”

Would you want to see Spider-Man 4 from Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire?