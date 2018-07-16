John Krasinski Becomes Mister Fantastic in Amazing Fanmade Poster

It’s anyone’s guess as to who could next portray the Fantastic Four, but a new fan-made poster has brought a pretty prominent fancast to life.

Twitter user UberKryptonian recently shared a fan poster on their Twitter account, which imagines John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. You can check it out below.

Got bored for a minute and made a Fantastic Four character poster. pic.twitter.com/WnnYbBLnuz — Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 15, 2018

While this fanart a little more understated than some other fanart of Krasinski in the role, it’s still pretty effective. And considering Krasinski’s previous comments about possibly playing the role – alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt – it will surely only get fans more hyped.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said in an interview earlier this year. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

Even then, it’s unclear exactly if and when the Fantastic Four could return to the big screen, considering exactly how the Disney/Fox deal ultimately goes through.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said about planning to bring the Fantastic Four and X-Men into the MCU. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

