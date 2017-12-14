Foursquare Reveals The Real Difference Between Marvel And DC Fans

If fandoms were forced to showdown, the battle between DC and Marvel lovers would be one of the (comic) books. The dedicate fanbases are notoriously loyal to their preferred publishers, often leading the groups to clash over their opinions. However, there does seem to be some overlap between the two audiences, and Foursquare is now revealing what some of those differences and similarities are.

Foursquare, a popular geolocation app, recently studied the two fanbases and recorded where they check-in at everyday locations. The app looked at users who checked into screenings of Deadpool and Captain America: Civil War to identify Marvel fans. And, for DC, they used users who tagged their screenings of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively debuted the data collected by Foursquare, and some of it will definitely surprise fans regardless of their comic allegiances.

When it comes to Marvel, the app found that fans were mostly male at just over 51%. They were twice as likely to visit T-Mobile and 150% more willing to visit 24 Hour Fitness, debunking rumors about geeks and their aversion to fitness. These numbers were compared to average Foursquare users who hadn’t indicated their comic book fanboy status.

For DC Comics, those fans were all about food and stopped by restaurants like Jamba Juice, Domino’s, Panda Express, Jimmy Johns, and Chipotle. They were also supporters of the written word and were 50% more likely to visit Barnes & Nobles than regular users.

If you’re curious about what Marvel fans tend to eat, then you’re in for a treat – literally. The fanbase tended to visit ice cream parlors like Yorgurtland, Pinkberry, and Coldstone.

The app also analyzed another big showdown, and that is the one between attendees who prefer San Diego Comic-Con or New York Comic-Con.

The site revealed that SDCC goers are into fitness as they were two times more likely to visit gyms like CorePower Yoga and climbing gyms. As for their munchies, the crew preferred to fill their stomachs with Hawaiian food, sake, and bubble tea. They were also four times more likely to visit comic book stores and 136% ready to get their groove on at music festivals.

NYCC attendees were a bit more old-school and embraced their nerdy passions proudly. They were twelve times more likely to visit a Barcade and four times more open to check out Retro Fitness. DC enthusiasts were also six times more likely to try Japanese curry and 121% easier to spot at Korean restaurants.

So, what do you think? Are these results accurate based on your own day-to-day destinations? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T] The Hollywood Reporter