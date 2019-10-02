Funko’s Bombastic Bag Man, Octo-Spidey, and Future Foundation Spider-Man Pop Figures Are Live

Back in August, Funko announced that three excellent Spider-Man Pop figures were coming to their Marvel 80th anniversary lineup – Bombastic Bag-Man, Octo-Spidey, and Spidey in his Future Foundation costume. Unfortunately, they were earmarked as Walgreens exclusives, which aren’t easy to get in most cases.

However, your rare opportunity to grab them online is happening right now. All three Pop figures are available to order right here for $9.99 each while they last – which probably won’t be long. If you miss out, you can always grab Bag Man on eBay here, Octo-Spidey here, and Future Foundation Spider-Man here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Marvel Funko news, a huge wave of Marvel Fantastic Four Funko Pop figures and Mystery Minis dropped yesterday, and the standard wave includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, Thing, Mole Man, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, H.E.R.B.I.E., Super-Skrull, and Galactus. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January.

Inside that link you’ll also find a range of Mystery Minis that includes Mister Fantastic, a stretched version of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, Thing, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, Galactus, Mole Man, Namor, Super-Skrull, and Terrax. Variants of Silver Surfer, Doctor Doom, and Invisible Woman will be hitting GameStop soon.

As far as exclusives Pops in this wave are concerned, look for Thing wearing a disguise at Barnes and Noble, a partially invisible Invisible Woman at GameStop, a glow-in-the-dark Human Torch as a Funko Specialty Series exclusive, a variant of the Specialty Series Human Torch at Hot Topic, and a 10″ Thing at Target in the coming months.

On a related note, keep tabs on our Gear section for everything you need to know to score the upcoming wave of New York Comic Con shared Funko Pop exclusives. You’ll definitely want to tune in on October 3rd.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.