Funny or Die Mashes Up Marvel and Star Wars With Marriage Story

This year saw the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame, two films from major franchises that wrapped up their respective storylines. But it also saw the release of one of the most meme-able movies in recent history with the Netflix film Marriage Story. So it’s very convenient that Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson and Star Wars actor Adam Driver both star in Marriage Story, creating the perfect opportunity for some clever fan edits. And that’s exactly what comedy site Funny or Die took advantage of with one of their latest videos.

The new clip from the site cuts up footage from Marriage Story as well as both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars sequel trilogy to tell a similar story, but with Black Widow and Kylo Ren trapped in a relationship that has since become poisoned. Watch it in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While both Driver and Johansson are earning buzz for their portrayal of the estranged couple undergoing divorce proceedings in Marriage Story, many fans are interested in their roles in their respective franchises.

Driver teased that Kylo Ren will be fully explored in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, telling Collider that his true character will finally come through.

“Maybe a moment in… really, there is a lot. There’s a lot to choose from, and I’m not just being vague,” Driver told Collider when asked to name the moment across the Star Wars sequel trilogy where Kylo appeared the most empathetic or human. “Hopefully in this one there’s a good moment where you really see him. Maybe. I hope.”

Johansson spoke with Vanity Fair about reprising her role for her solo Marvel movie Black Widow, explaining that we’ll see aspects of the character that have yet to come through.

“We just wrapped Black Widow like two weeks ago or something like that so it’s very fresh in my mind and I don’t have the total perspective on it yet,” Johansson explained. “It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family. I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.

Black Widow premieres on May 1, 2020.