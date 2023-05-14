Ghost Rider Battles A Hulk in New Marvel Preview

This week will see Marvel Comics return to a fan-favorite era with a classic version of a particular character. That's right Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #1 will be published in just a few days, with writer Howard Mackie returning to his character after many years. Ahead of its release this week, Marvel Comics has released a preview of the opening pages to the new comic, and it sure looks like our titular spirit of vengeance is throwing down with a Hulk. Is this the main man himself or is it just a guy that kind of looks like The Hulk? Find out this week and check out the full preview below.

"To say that it's been surreal is a gross understatement," Mackie told ComicBook.com about returning to the character. "I've had a long-standing policy of 'Don't Look Back.' When I'm done writing a character I am done. I try not to read stories involving the character after my run is done... I did bend that a few years back and read a bunch of the Robbie Reyes stories by Felipe Smith. I figured it was all SO different it could be fun... and it was! Then-- a few years back-- I ran into Ed Brisson and Aaron Kuder at NYCC and decided to read their run. I quite liked it as well. I thought their treatment of the characters was a natural progression of where I left them."

Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #1

(W) Howard Mackie (A) Daniel Picciotto (CA) Ben Harvey

DANNY KETCH IS BACK!

Flashback to a time when innocent blood was spilled, a Spirit of Vengenace was born, and Danny Ketch found himself transformed into the GHOST RIDER! A gang war is breaking out across New York City, with Ghost Rider caught in the middle! But if it's just rival gangs killing each other, does Ghost Rider need to get involved?

Join us for an untold tale written by Danny Ketch co-creator HOWARD MACKIE and artist DANIEL PICCIOTTO!

Rated T+

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: $4.99