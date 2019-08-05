Giancarlo Esposito Rumored for Major Marvel Role

The rumor mill continues to churn for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the plans for Phase 4 and beyond, and it sounds like a fan-favorite actor could appear in a major role in the future. Whether it pans out or not remains to be seen, as it sounds like it’s all in the early phases of negotiations, but we could be looking at the next big bad from Marvel Studios.

According to fan site MCU Cosmic (whose track record is a mixed, with both hits and misses), Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito could possibly join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a a character referred to as “The Benefactor.”

The Gus Fring actor is referenced by the fan site for being the perfect age for the rumored part, with Marvel reportedly looking at actor’s of similar ages as Esposito to play “a mysterious and nefarious benefactor.”

The site goes on to speculate that he could be playing Norman Osborn if cast in the role, and while that character would play a great and very different long-term villain for the MCU — one very different from the Mad Titan Thanos — it does seem like a long shot barring another major deal with Sony Pictures, who currently has the rights to the popular Spider-Man villain.

Osborn does become the Green Goblin, but he’s also been a major thorn in the side of the entire Marvel Universe in the comic storyline “Dark Reign.” Osborn took control of the United States’ national security after working his way up in the Thunderbolts and then saving the world in Secret Invasion.

The character was finally defeated in the crossover event Siege, and while he would be a major asset to the MCU’s Phase 4 and beyond, it’s unclear if Marvel currently has the rights to the character.

As of now, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios only have one more film on their original contract for the Spider-Man franchise. The original plan included a trilogy of solo films and three team-up movies; as of Spider-Man: Far From Home, they’re only on the hook for another movie in the series.

Of course, with Spider-Man: Far From Home making over $1 billion at the box office and becoming the highest grossing film in the character’s history, there’s a good chance that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will find a way to make their partnership continue. But without any contracts signed, it seems unlikely that Kevin Feige would plan on a possibility — unless the deal is already done…

There’s also the possibility that Esposito could be in talks to play someone else entirely. Hopefully we find out soon.