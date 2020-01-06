Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Dress Looks a Lot Like Ryan Reynolds’ Ugly Christmas Sweater

The 77th annual Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday night, honoring the past year of movies and television as only they can. The ceremony featured quite a lot of memorable moments, both in terms of surprising winners and unexpected fashion moments. Jennifer Lopez‘s wardrobe for the event definitely started a conversation as soon as she stepped on the red carpet, with some being transfixed and confused by its massive bow. The Hustlers star’s dress has drawn comparisons to quite a lot of things — including, weirdly, the “ugly Christmas sweater” that Ryan Reynolds publicly wore for the past two Christmases. You can see the similarity for yourself below.

Given Reynolds’ ability to tap into the pop-culture zeitgeist, both as Deadpool and as the ambassador for Aviation Gin, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until he pokes fun at that in some way. Fans will get to see Reynolds return as the Merc with a Mouth at some point in the near future, as he recently confirmed that a third Deadpool film is in the works at Marvel Studios.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said late last month. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

“[Disney CEO] Bob Iger didn’t deliver this unprecedented level of historic success for Disney by accident,” Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld previously told ComicBook.com. “This man gets it. He understands the culture and more importantly he understands the concerns of the fans. Addressing the Deadpool issue right out of the gate gets high marks and in all honesty, why would they mess with the success that Ryan Reynolds has achieved as Deadpool? The next person I encounter that tells me they want a neutered version of Ryan’s Deadpool will be the first person to express that to me. So smart of Iger to lay that foundation of trust and I for one am so appreciative. It definitely alleviated a concerned Deadpool base.”

