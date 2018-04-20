‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ Director Issues Spoiler Warning For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has a message for Marvel fans, and it’s basically to watch out for spoilers on social media for the next little while.

Avengers: Infinity War is only a week away at this point, and early screenings are beginning to happen. That means the odds of somebody either unintentionally or intentionally spoiling the film on Twitter go way up.

“Avengers: Infinity War opens in ONE WEEK,” Gunn tweeted. “Just a reminder that there are many amazing surprises and spoilers in the film. So if you want to go into the film without too much info be careful on social networking and what you read online.”

It is solid advice; even among the most polite fans and professional journalists, once the movie has been in theaters for a couple of days spoilers tend to start flowing pretty freely. In the case of a movie as big as Infinity War, with a lot of sold-out theaters and millions of people swarming to see it on opening weekend, the sheer volume of audience members eager to talk about what they have just seen increases.

Marvel has been more aggressive than ever about protecting “spoilers” in this movie, with cast members avoiding difficult questions by saying that they do not have them, since Marvel has not provided anyone with a full script. Benedict Cumberbatch, who apparently wanted to read the full thing for context, detailed being locked in a room without access to any technology.

In that environment, the studio also moved the North American release date up a week so that it was released on the same day around the world, avoiding international audiences spoiling major plot points before Americans even had a chance to see it. Such spoilers have happened before on Marvel films.

The change makes this a rare year when Marvel does not have a movie opening in theaters on Free Comic Book Day weekend. Free Comic Book Day, which happens on the first Saturday in May, usually ties directly into a current or upcoming Marvel release.

