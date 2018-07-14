‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Chris Pratt Shares Touching Tribute to a Tree’s Life

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt recently had to deal with a dying tree and the way he handled it would make Groot proud.

The Star-Lord actor posted to his Instagram today a series of photos about a 181-year-old Douglas Fir on his farm which, sadly, was struck by lightning and had begun to rot. However, instead of leaving the tree to become what he called “bug food”, Pratt saw an opportunity to give the tree a new life and legacy — as a table his family will enjoy for generations to come.

“Jack and I share a moment of appreciation on the last day of this amazing tree’s life,” Pratt captioned one of the photos. “Born in 1837 (the same year as ‘Wild Bill’ Hickok!!!) She lived through the civil war, both world wars, the San Juan Island Pig war and more. Mother Nature struck her down. Now this first generation Douglas Fir will be made into beloved pieces of art, mantles and a table from which my family will enjoy moments and meals for, God willing, many generations. I live for moments like these.”

A second photo shared showed Pratt helping to cut the tree into slabs so that the wood could be shipped to Pratt’s Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman’s woodshop to be turned into “the dopest table in history fit for a family of Vikings”.

While it is sad to see any old growth tree come down, Pratt’s tribute to the tree is a touching one and will likely remind many fans of his outlook on the fate of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Earlier this year, the question of whether the young Groot featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War was a new Groot or the original sentient tree-like being heated up again and at the time, Pratt had a very intellectual take on the question.

“It’s a little like this, how I look at it and of course James would be the guy to ask, but how I’ve always seen it and I think it falls in line with that is I am a father,” Pratt told FOX 5 DC. “I have a son. I can be gone one day, but my flesh will still live on. It’ll live on through my son. Granted, I share genetics with my son’s mom, but with Groot he’s like an asexual being so he continues to move on, but it is its own life defined by a birth and a death of its own.”

