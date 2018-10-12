‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Isn’t Afraid Of Disney Firing Him

There is no need to wonder where Dave Bautista stands in regards to Disney’s firing of James Gunn. The actor, who plays Drax in the MCU, has been a very vocal ally to the Guardians of the Galaxy director. And, in a recent chat, Bautista reveals he isn’t concerned about Disney firing him for his outspoken stance against Gunn’s removal.

Recently, the actor spoke with Hey U Guys about his support for Gunn, and it was there Bautista said he knows he toes a fine line when it comes to criticizing Disney.

“No. I’m aware that this could possibly cost me a job that I care for very much, but at the same time it’s an integrity issue. It’s also a loyalty issue, so now I’m not going to… I’m not [going to] bite my tongue or anything. That’s just who I am as a person,” the actor said.

Continuing, Bautista said he tries to be careful whenever he publicly calls out Disney for firing Gunn after a slew of controversial tweets from the director surfaced.

“I’ve tried to actually be very choosy about what I say and the way I say it. I don’t necessarily mean to be disrespectful, but at the same time I have to say what’s on my mind and in my heart. I’ve just been honest. That’s what I’ve been and that’s the way I live my life as an honest person,” he explained.

“It is what it is. [If it is] enough to cost me a job, that’s just what happens. You can’t threaten a poor man with poverty; You know, I grew up poor. I know what it’s like to be poor. I’m not afraid of losing money, it means nothing to me. I will wrestle in backyards in front of ten people if I have to make a living, so I’m not going to be flexible with my integrity,” Bautista continued. “I’m just going to speak my mind and try not be disrespectful.”

This isn’t the first time Bautista has spoken about his decision to back Gunn against Disney in an interview as of late. Not only has the actor made several posts about the ordeal on social media, but he told Jonathan Ross in a recent interview that he’s not sure whether he wants to work for Disney given their treatment.

“It’s a bitter, bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” Bautista admitted. “They’re putting the movie off, it’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

For now, Bautista has a break with Disney ahead of him as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been put on hold following its director’s firing. The actor’s work on Avengers 4 wrapped up some time ago, giving Bautista what is surely a much-wanted separation from the company. So, it seems only time will tell how the star moves forward with Disney and his MCU role moving forward.

