Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals Star-Lord’s Fate as a Major Marvel Villain Returns From the Dead

Guardians of the Galaxy #5 reveals the fate of Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, who was gunned down by Nebula when protecting Gamora in the preceding issue.

Quill awakens, having survived a blast to the chest. He reports all of his ribs are broken, but body armor spared his life. Quill inquires about Gamora and learns she was abducted.

Stranded after the Dark Guardians downed the Guardians’ ship, Beta Ray Bill summons loyal Inhuman pet Lockjaw, who tracks Gamora’s scent and teleports the Guardians away.

Aboard the Lilandra IV, the flagship destroyer of the Shi’ar Royal Armada, Gamora is held prisoner by the Dark Guardians: Gladiator, Wraith, Nebula, and the Rider, a Frank Castle from an alternate universe fused with the power of Ghost Rider.

There Gamora is presented to her uncle, Eros, brother of Gamora’s adoptive father Thanos. The horrifically scarred Eros tells Gamora she was made for this moment: so the dead Thanos could be resurrected by possessing her unwilling body.

Gladiator grips Gamora’s head, telling her death will be quick. He’s stopped by the sudden appearance of Hela, the Queen of Death, who impales him with her sword. Gladiator collapses, gushing purple blood.

She’s attacked by Rider, who is done away with the wave of Hela’s hand. Stripping him of his fiery form, Hela leaves the Rider a crumbled pile of smoldering bones. Through labored words, he tells his queen he’s sorry.

Neither Wraith nor Nebula dare to stand against Hela. Nebula tells the villainess to “do what you want with her.” But Hela is disinterested in the green-skinned warrior.

It was a ploy, Hela reveals: pit the opposers against one another to prevent them seeing the pieces come together right in front of their faces.

“No, Thanos was always going to come back as one thing… and one thing only… a Titan,” Hela says, looking at a horrified Eros.

He bursts free from his wheelchair, distressed to hear from Hela: “He made you for this, Eros. Did you really think you lasted this long on your own?”

Thanos’ consciousness overtakes Eros, who embraces his love in a kiss. Later, the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive to find a stunned Gamora over the collapsed forms of the Dark Guardians.

“Thanos is back, Peter. It’s over…”

On Knowhere, the possessed Eros is presented with Thanos’ form. “I admit it’s not perfect… but then… giving life isn’t exactly my specialty,” she quips.

Thanos, through Eros, admits he feels sorry for his brother, as his form will not survive the transference. “A pity,” Thanos concedes. “He was… not an unworthy ally.”

With that, Eros touches the vessel in front of him. Yellow sparks leap from his body, and he screams as energy fills the Thanos vessel like Frankenstein’s monster. With that, Thanos opens his glowing eyes. He’s back.

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 next sees the Guardians vs. the Dark Guardians vs. Hela and the Black Order, a situation worsened by the now resurrected Thanos.