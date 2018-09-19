Unused ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Concept Art Reveals a Much Different Mantis

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced Mantis to the world, and the character became a fan favorite and played a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War.

But the unassuming antennae-having alien almost looked completely different from her final appearance in the Guardians movie according to a new round of concept art from Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development Andy Park.

I got called out by @osiristheory to show one of my favorite UNUSED concept art pieces… hmm, tough one. This was actually the APPROVED design of Mantis for #GuardiansoftheGalaxy Vol.2 but as it happens sometimes it changed during the practical FX stage. So thus, UNUSED 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2aHIPqKUol — Andy Park (@andyparkart) September 15, 2018

Actress Pom Klementieff nearly had a drastically different look in the MCU, and it was one signed off by everyone at Marvel Studios. But the look for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actually works for her character.

There’s a streamlined design to the character and her costume that doesn’t come across in the concept art. In Park’s post, Mantis has more prominent insect-like features, including the ridges and markings on her face. The antennae are also more akin to an actual bug than what’s on the big screen.

Mantis’ armor also seems like something we’d see on Sakaar, compared to the sleek green-and-black costume she wears in the Marvel movies.

This might have been more in line with Gunn’s initial vision, considering all the comments Drax makes about her being “hideous,” despite this version of Mantis still being far from that. But with the pronounced bug-like qualities, such a comment is more justified depending on Drax’s taste in women.

Perhaps Gunn saw the finalized design in the practical department and thought that look better suited the character’s personality. We don’t know, and we’re unlikely to find out anytime soon due to Gunn’s firing from Marvel projects by Disney.

But Mantis will show up again in Avengers 4, as hinted at by her recent co-star Karan Gillan.

The Nebula actress has been filming for the reshoots of the upcoming film, and Gillan has made sure to make frequent updates on social media. One of her latest included a shot in the makeup room before she underwent the arduous undertaking of looking like Nebula, posing with a cast of Klementieff’s face.

We’ll see if the new best friends manage to take Thanos down when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.