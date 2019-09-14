Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Reveals the Real Crossover She Wants After Fox Merger

Pom Klementieff has had a wide-ranging career from Oldboy (2013) to Ingrid Goes West to a recent appearance on Netflix’s Black Mirror, but she is best known for playing Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor recently spoke with Variety and revealed that she always had dreams of being a superhero, but originally she wanted to be a member of the X-Men. Now that Disney has merged with Fox, there’s a chance her character could eventually share the screen with some mutants, but there’s another Fox property that she’d like to be a part of: The Simpsons.

“My dream was to be in X-Men,” she told Variety at the Chanel dinner for its new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence at Chateau Marmont. “It was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like, ‘F—, I want to do that.’ She was like me. She was mixed. I’m Korean, Russian and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, once she was cast as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, she realized it was a better fit for her.

“That was better because it’s funnier,” she explained.

“But you know what I really want with the Fox merger, I want to be on The Simpsons,” Klementieff added. “It’s my favorite ever. I’m a huge fan of Homer Simpson and the whole family. They’re crazy.”

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wasn’t announced as a part of Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four, the film is still set to happen and will feature Klementieff’s return. She will also be seen next in The Addams Family voicing Layla and Kayla.

Would you like to see Mantis interact with the X-Men? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.