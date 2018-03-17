‘Scandal’ Stars Want to Be in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that includes stars of ABC’s hit drama, Scandal. Two of the series’ stars appealed to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to get a role in the next Guardians films.

It started when a fan asked Tony Goldwyn, who plays former president Fitzgerald Grant on the Shonda Rhimes political drama which is ending this year at the end of its seventh season, if he might be making a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Goldwyn tagged Gunn in his reply, telling the fan that they’d need to ask him even though Goldwyn would have the time now, noting he’s “unemployed now” with Scandal ending. Gunn got the message and tweeted back that he’d be happy to work with Goldwyn again.

As you know, @tonygoldwyn, I’ll work with you again ANY TIME. https://t.co/gVTjlXDiDf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2018

“As you know, @tonygoldwyn, I’ll work with you again ANY TIME,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn and Goldwyn worked together previously on the 2016 horror film The Belko Experiment that Gunn wrote so it wouldn’t be a huge stretch for the pair to work together again, but Goldwyn’s Scandal co-star Joshua Malina decided to jump into the conversation and “demand” his own place in the film.

I know each of you separately. By the Transitive Law, I demand a job. https://t.co/Ysgw6TMQCL — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) March 16, 2018

“I know each of you separately. By the Transitive Law, I demand a job,” Malina wrote.

The two Scandal stars requesting to appear in Vol. 3 via Twitter isn’t the first time stars have engaged with Gunn about a role. Recently, a fan suggested to Gunn that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill should have a place in the third Guardians installment, something that Gunn appeared to be all for, even suggesting that he and Hamill talk about it over coffee. And while it may seem an odd way to go about things, Gunn does have a habit of bringing people he’s worked with previously into other projects. Gunn cast his brother, Sean, as Kraglin in the first two films while Firefly‘s Nathan Fillion had a small role in Vol. 2, though it was cut before the film hit theaters.

As for whether the Scandal actors will find themselves in the film, fans have while to wait to find out. The Guardians are about to be a little busy appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t due until 2020.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

