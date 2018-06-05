‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Just Got More Complex

Hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn says the film will be more complex than his previous Marvel Studios efforts.

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy and its Vol. 2 is frequently active with his followers across social media platforms. Over the weekend, Gunn fielded a few questions from fans on Twitter and Facebook. When one fan asked how long it takes to shoot his Marvel films, Gunn revealed this one might be a bit different though overall a similar timeframe.

“A Guardians film takes about five months to shoot,” Gunn wrote. “This one is a bit more complex, but it should be a similar amount of time.”

Gunn also posted to Facebook on Sunday night, a photo of himself with a caption, “Writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 right now.”

While Gunn acknowledged, “We don’t own Venom,” when a fan requested the character appear in the film to take over Groot, Gunn did tease the idea of new characters being added to the film. “I can add anyone Marvel owns,” Gunn said. “But I’ve already chosen the characters…”

As for the track list, Gunn has made some serious progress there, as well. It is “Mostly,” done, he says. “But I’ve changed it a lot, so who knows!”

“I’m more than a year into the process, so the script is far along,” Gunn wrote in another post. “For many many months I first write the treatment which is 80 pages or so with photographs. That turns into GotG – I’m now rewriting and making sure my rough draft works.”

When asked about whether the impending deal between Disney and Fox would impact the movie, Gunn said not to expect last minute changes to get some of the cosmic or mutant characters currently owned by Fox into his film.

“Not gonna happen in any major way,” Gunn responded. “Too far along.”

Gunn teased some major changes for Vol. 3, though he wasn’t clear whether that’s because of what happens to the team after their confrontation with Thanos.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Gunn said. “Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020.