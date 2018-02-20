Gwenyth Paltrow Accused Harvey Weinstein In 1988

All of the allegations being thrown at Harvey Weinstein from various actors and actresses in Hollywood, quickly labeling him the industry’s most horrific predator, are not new to Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow.

An interview with Paltrow from David Letterman’s Tonight Show in 1988 has resurfaced following the slew of accusations coming into the spotlight, with Weinstein avidly denying all of them. At the time of the interview, Paltrow was promoting her film Shakespeare in Love which was a product of Weinstein’s. It was there where she said he was the kind of person who will “coerce you to do a thing,” as Yahoo recounts.

This is when Letterman dug a bitter deeper into the comment. “Are you here of your own free will?” Letterman asked. “Has someone coerced you into being here?”

“Do you count Harvey Weinstein as a coercer?” Paltrow replied.

From there, Letterman begins to turn the conversation into a bit of a gag. “I don’t know whether he’s in some kind of organised crime now, but he used to be like some kind of like junior mob kind of guy,” Letterman said. “He was like in the mob auxiliary.”

Paltrow, however, had a message to send and stuck to it. “I do all my movies for Harvey Weinstein, that’s Miramax, and I’m lucky to do them there but he will coerce you to do a thing or two,” Paltrow said.

The harrowing close to the conversation comes when Letterman questions Paltrow on what she got in return for doing these things for Weinstein. “Nothing,” she said. While she was quieter about her experience at the time, Paltrow has since opened up about what she was referring to in 1988.

Earlier this week, the details of Paltrow’s experience with Weinstein were revealed when the actress opened up to Variety. As a young actress, Paltrow experienced advances from Weinstein, including attempts at massages and being invited into his bedroom. “He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying,” Paltrow said.