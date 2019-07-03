Don’t Worry Gwyneth Paltrow, Even Jon Favreau Isn’t Sure What Marvel Movies He’s In Sometimes

Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow set the Internet ablaze last month when she revealed that she forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While she might have riled up some fans and broken Tom Holland’s heart, it’s an understandable slip for someone who has appeared in so many Marvel Studios movies, and how the company staggers the productions of their films.

Even Jon Favreau went to bat for his co-star, explaining that he too doesn’t have the best idea about what happens in the films despite his large presence behind the scenes AND on screen. While speaking with Variety at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Favreau explained his own lapse.

“With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another,” Favreau explained. “Oftentimes you’re not exactly sure what’s happening, even me. I’m an executive producer on [Avengers: Endgame], I didn’t always know what was going on.”

All of this commotion comes from Favreau’s new Netflix series The Chef Show, where he and chef Roy Choi met with Paltrow for a short segment. While talking about filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, Paltrow seems confused and clarifies that she thought they were filming the Avengers movies.

“Remember Spider-Man in the end and…and…Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?” Favreau reminded her.

“Oh! Yes!” Paltrow replied, “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

Holland later spoke with POPSUGAR about his interactions with Paltrow, and he seemed kinda sad about the whole ordeal.

“I mean, I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart,” Holland said with a chuckle. “No, actually no, that’s not true. One time when we were shooting [Avengers] Endgame, she was in her blue suit, and I was in my Spider-Man suit, and she came up and she asked me for a photo with me and Robert [Downey Jr]. And I think she posted it and she said, ‘Robert Downey Jr. and myself and this guy.’ I was just the guy. It was cute.”

Don’t worry, Holland. She probably knows who you are now, but chances are Paltrow might still be trying to figure out who Sebastian Stan is.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere.