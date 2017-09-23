Get Your Best Look Yet At Hascon’s Marvel Legends Figures

A mountain of Marvel Legends figures were recently revealed at Hascon 2017, and their official photos are pretty stunning.

Psylocke, Storm with a mohawk, and a classic version of Wolverine, complete with his blue-and-yellow suit, will all be part of Legends’ new X-Men line. They will each include a piece of an Apocalypse build-a-figure, who is shown in his traditional comic color palette.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Avengers line will also be available, with a King Cobra figure joining the already-unveiled Songbird. Paladin, a mercenary most often seen with Daredevil and Spider-Man, will be joining Legends’ Deadpool series.

A current version of Spider-Woman will join the Spider-Man line, and a “The Invincible Iron Man” figure will join the Black Panther line.

Elsewhere, the newest crop of 6-inch figures includes Black Bolt and Sub-Mariner. The line will also feature Black Widow and Ghost Rider, each with their iconic motorcycles.

Hasbro also unveiled a few new exclusives, with a much-anticipated repaint of Thanos coming to Wal-Mart stores. Just in time for the release of the Black Panther movie, a two-pack inspired by Klaw and Shuri’s comic appearances will be exclusive to Toys ‘R’ Us.

There is no word on when this new wave of Marvel Legends figures will be unveiled, but fans can safely expect more news at next month’s New York Comic Con.

Click through our gallery below to check out Hasbro‘s newest Marvel Legends figures.

