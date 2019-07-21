Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner’s Disney+ Series Reveals Logo at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios Saturday confirmed upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye and debuted an official logo inspired by Matt Fraction’s comic book run.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The series will star returning Avengers franchise veteran Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, a.k.a. the eagle-eyed Hawkeye, who will take a protégé Kate Bishop under his wing and teach her how to be a superhero without superpowers. An actress for Bishop was not announced.

“With [Avengers: Endgame], I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner in June when teasing new beginnings at San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest.

“But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

Hawkeye is one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series headed to Disney+, joining WandaVision, teaming Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, again partnering Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige said at a Disney+ preview event in April.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Hawkeye reaches the streaming service in Fall 2021. Disney+ launches November 12.