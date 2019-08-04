Hobbs & Shaw’s Dwayne Johnson Game to Join Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Franchise

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld wants to see Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson as cybernetically-enhanced mercenary Garrison Kane in the Marvel Universe, and Johnson wants a meeting with franchise star Ryan Reynolds.

“Dearest @therock based on reports of outstanding chemistry between you and a familiar friend, I believe the next logical step is for you to join the Marvel Universe as Garrison Kane in a future Deadpool installment,” Liefeld wrote on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re a natural and Kane is already celebrated by millions of comics fans who have thrilled to his adventures since I first introduced him in X-Force #2!”

Replying on Twitter, Johnson wrote, “Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one [Deadpool]?”

Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one

💀🏊‍♂️ ? https://t.co/1Z58qbiQp8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

In Hobbs & Shaw, where Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is forced to partner with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to thwart the world-threatening plans of cyber-genetically enhanced killer Brixton (Idris Elba) — spoilers — introduced to the Fast universe is fast-talking CIA Agent Locke, an old friend of Hobbs’ played by Reynolds in an unadvertised appearance.

And Johnson, who will soon join the DC Extended Universe when he headlines Black Adam, is game to conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the suggestion of Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

In response to Anthony Russo saying Johnson is best suited to play The Rock in the MCU, Johnson told ComicBook.com, “I think I would have to, that’s the thing. And I appreciate the Russo Brothers. I’ve known those guys for a long time and I appreciate the compliment and we would have to see.”

He added with a laugh, “So, basically what they’re saying is, is I don’t need a cape. Basically what they said, I could be the leader of the Marvel Universe. That’s my interpretation.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, opened Thursday and has since won the Fast franchise’s highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.