Hot Topic’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fashion Collection Includes Makeup and a Fragrance

Earlier this month a modest Avengers: Infinity War fashion collection arrived at Torrid, but we were wondering why their parent site Hot Topic had yet to release a collection of their own. After all, they rarely miss an opportunity to deliver a blockbuster movie fashion collection from their Her Universe brand. Well, they’ve finally come through – and just in time, too!

You can shop the entire Hot Topic x Her Universe Avengers: Infinity War fashion collection right here, and everything is 20% off with the code HT20 for a limited time. Inside you’ll find tops, hoodies, sports apparel, a skort, a shiny golden Infinity Gauntlet bomber jacket, and more. Many of the styles are also available in plus sizes.

The Avengers: Infinity War collection also includes some accessories that we haven’t seen from Her Universe before – namely, an eyeshadow collection, faux nail collection, fragrance, lip gloss set, and a bath bomb set. The official descriptions for each of these unique items is available below:

Avengers: Infinity War Eyeshadow Collection – Available Here

Look out of this world with this collection of galactic glitters and earthly neutrals that are sure to complement all skin tones and deliver lasting pigment. The Infinity Eyeshadow Collection from Her Universe and Marvel is a 12-well palette with colors taking inspiration from Avengers: Infinity War. With glittery colors Reality, Space, Mind, Time, Soul and Power matching back to the Infinity Stones, the palette balances out with smooth neutrals like shimmery white Cosmic, deep matte brown Deviants and sparkly black annihilation.

Avengers: Infinity War Faux Nail Collection – Available Here

You’ll have style and the power of the Infinity Stones with this set of faux nails from Marvel and Her Universe featuring various designs with gem accents.

Avengers: Infinity War Fragrance – Available Here

Smell like a hero when you use this fragrance from Marvel and Her Universe! Infinity has top notes of forest fruit that meld into middle notes of jasmine samba and honeysuckle that finish with base notes of sandal, amber, caramel and vanilla. It’s housed in a beautiful glass bottle topped with a gold tone cap and is brandished with a faux leather gold strap embellished with the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War Lip Gloss Collection – Available Here

Each of the Infinity Stones is represented by a sparkly color lip gloss in this beautiful set from Her Universe and Marvel. The 6 colors include shimmery pink “Reality Stone,” golden nude “Mind Stone,” jewel tone blue “Space Stone,” emerald green “Time Stone,” bright orange “Soul Stone,” and light purple “Power Stone.” Give your look the power!

Avengers: Infinity War Bath Bomb Set – Available Here

We’ve harnessed the power of the Infinity Stones for this set of bath bombs from Her Universe and Marvel. The multi-colored set includes six rosemary tea tree scented bath bombs designed to look like Infinity Stones.

