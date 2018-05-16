Hot Toys Launches New Cosbaby Figures Ahead of ‘Deadpool 2’

Hot Toys has unveiled a new round of adorable Deadpool Cosbaby bobble-head figures just in time for the premiere of Deadpool 2 on May 18th! This particular series is inspired by the Deadpool Corps, which was a team comprised of Deadpools from alternate universes.

The new Deadpool Cosbaby bobble-head series includes Deadpool, Chef Deadpool, Lounging Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. The official list of features includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool characters in stylized Cosbaby form

Approximately 7 – 9.5 cm tall

Headpool is standing approximately 3.5cm tall exclusively in “Deadpool and Headpool Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set”

Chef Deadpool is standing approximately 12cm tall

Lounging Deadpool is standing approximately 11.5cm tall

Dogpool is standing approximately 4.8cm tall exclusively in “Lady Deadpool, Kidpool & Dogpool Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set”

Non-articulated figure with bobble-head

At this point, there aren’t any details about the availability of the new Deadpool Cosbaby figures in the US, but if they become available for pre-order we will be sure to let you know. The figures are expected to arrive in Q3 – Q4 of 2018.

However, if you want cute Deadpool figures right now, Entertainment Earth is running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on over 3000 of the best Funko Pop figures out there, and the entire standard Deadpool 2 lineup of Pops, Mystery Minis, plush, keychains, pins, string lights, Vynl, mugs, and t-shirts are eligible.

You can shop the entire Funko Deadpool 2 lineup right here sorted by bestsellers. The Deadpool Bob Ross, Deadpool vs Cable, and recumbent Deadpool Pop figures will likely be the top items on most wish lists, so grab those as quickly as you can. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more. With all of the Funko items that are up for grabs, hitting that number shouldn’t be an issue.

In other Hot Toys Deadpool news, Hot Toys has unveiled a spectacular Deadpool 1/6th scale figure from Deadpool 2! It comes with all of the unexpected accessories that you would expect.

More specifically, the Deadpool figure includes a masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a toy unicorn, a pair of interchangeable high heels, an X-Men Trainee jersey, one of those (mutant prison?) collars that we saw in the trailers, a variety of interchangeable hands, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, and a specially designed Deadpool 2 themed dynamic figure stand.

The Hot Toys MMS490 Deadpool 2 1/6th scale Deadpool Collectible Figure is available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles. There is a small chance that Sideshow could also pick up the new Deadpool Cosbaby series. If they do, the figures will be available via that link as well.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.