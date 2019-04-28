How Captain Marvel Factors into Avengers: Endgame

We knew Captain Marvel would have a role to play in Avengers: Endgame, especially after that last post-credits scene, but now that the movie is finally out we know exactly how she factors into the Avengers epic. Cap has a few critical contributions to lend to Endgame, and we’re about to go all in breaking them down. Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. Seriously, last warning, so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Towards the beginning of the film, we see the parts from the trailer that shows Tony Stark and Nebula stranded in space on their ship, and things look pretty dire. Fortunately, space is Captain Marvel’s home away from home, and she ends up finding the ship and guiding it back home, thus paving the way for what the Avenger would go on to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see her once more after the 5-year time jump, but it’s pretty brief, and we don’t really see her play a big part again until the big fight at the end.

She makes quite the entrance though. Thanos sacrifices his own troops to take the fight by having his ship raining down fire on the heroes below, but at one point they stop firing and aim at an unknown target. That target is a returning Captain Marvel, who obliterates the ship all by herself.

We see her take the Gauntlet that the heroes are trying to keep from Thanos across the battlefield, and she is joined by all of the women of the MCU. It’s an awesome moment as they cleave their way across the battlefield, and any A Force fan will lose their mind.

Eventually, Cap takes on Thanos head-on and attempts to get the Gauntlet off his hand, resulting in a fantastic moment where Thanos head butts her and she doesn’t even flinch or move.

While her part in the movie wasn’t nearly as significant as we would’ve liked, she did make an impact when she was onscreen, and we can’t wait to see what she does next

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!