‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Spider-Verse’, & More Nominated for Hugo Awards

The nominees for the 2019 Hugo Awards were announced today, setting out to honor the best in science fiction and genre storytelling from the past year. And if this year’s group is any indication, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about.

The Marvel world earned several nominations in this year’s proceedings, with films based on Marvel Comics making up half of the Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form category. Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse all scored nominations in that category, and will be going up against Annihilation, A Quiet Place, and Sorry to Bother You.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther: Long Live the King also earned a nomination for Best Graphic Story, alongside Abbott, Monstress, On a Sunbeam, Paper Girls, and Saga.

The Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form category also included some genre favorites, with The Expanse, Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer, and two episodes of both Doctor Who and The Good Place making up that category.

While it’s anyone’s guess as to what takes home the Hugo Award, it’s certainly no secret that the past year had a lot of major moments in terms of science fiction. Infinity War, in particular, has certainly impacted the pop culture consciousness, in part thanks to its shocking ending.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview late last year. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best… We feel the pressure of delivering, and delivering on expectations, but in unexpected ways.”

To read the full list of nominees for the 2019 Hugo Awards, click here.