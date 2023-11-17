Following the release of The Marvels, Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani joined the Phase Zero podcast for a Spotlight interview. Vellani joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel series which released on Disney+ in June of 2022. Now, Vellanis Kamala Khan has started sharing the screen with Avengers heroes, having met the likes of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in The Marvels.

The Spotlight interview with Vellani covers the star's role as Kamala Khan but also discusses some of her ideas for the Ms. Marvel comic series she has written for Marvel Comics. Vellani doesn't shy away from sharing fun details about alternate versions of her Young Avengers tease scene from The Marvels or X-Men comic stories she hopes to see brought to life by Marvel Studios. The interview released on Friday is available now on all major podcast platforms and on the Phase Zero channel. It is the most recent Spotlight interview, following a deep dive into Loki with Tom Hiddleston.

"When I think about it, it feels like a lot of responsibility but then when I'm in it, getting giddy about comics books and talking to people about just my theories and what I want out of this character, iit just feels so natural," Vellani said. "I'm so lucky that the people around me within Marvel Comics publishing and the studio, they've given me really great people in my surroundings whp just appreciate my opninions and the ywant to hear wht I have to say and it just makes me feel welcome and feel like I can voice whatever I want. Theyr'e all nerds who work there at the end of the day so it's a very home-y environment. I'm so honored and also, validated that fans are taking to the characters and, honestly, know who she is. For so long, Ms. Marvel was just mine or at least she felt that way and now it's a global thing. It's amazing."

