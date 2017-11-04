‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Finale Preview Released

It was just seven weeks ago when Marvel’s Inhumans brought Attilan’s Royal Family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now the show is getting ready for its inaugural season finale.

Tagged to the end of last night’s “Havoc In The Hidden Land,” we saw the preview to the much-hyped season finale, one in which the Royal Family tries to finally overthrow Maximus (Iwan Rheon) and reclaim the throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the preview for “…And Finally: Black Bolt,” Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Medusa (Serinda Swan), and company try to stop Maximus’ fail-safe should they kill him. He’s rigged the protective dome over Attilan to fail in the event he dies. So should the Royal Family decide to execute the leader of the revolution, the rest of Attilan will be exposed to the moon’s elements and nearly instantly perish.

Check out the preview above.

Consistent with the rest of the episode titles in the series, “…And Finally: Black Bolt” garners its name from a classic comics issue that features the Inhumans. In this case, the episode takes its name from a nod to Black Bolt’s origin story within the pages of Thor #148 (1968).

Marvel’s Inhumans airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.