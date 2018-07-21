‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Footage Released at Comic-Con

At Sony Pictures took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con tonight, fans gathered to see fresh new footage of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was in the panel and revealed additional footage was shown. A description of the shown footage follows.

Miles get dressed for school as his pants shrink. He realizes he might have hit puberty. As he walks through school continuing his thought, text boxes showing the thoughts pop up on the screen like a comic panel. In school, he gets his hand stuck in Gwen’s hair and can’t get it out. After he fails to get his hand out, the nurse has to shave her head to get him free from her.

At night, Miles visits Peter’s grave and apologizes for not doing what he wanted him to do. He thinks he can’t do it alone. At his own grave, Peter Parker approaches from behind. Miles accidentally knocks him. As police approach, Miles grabs Peter and flees. Peter accidentally web shoots onto a train and they both end up being dragged with it. It plays like a music video with witty beats of dialogue interspersed.

Later, Peter is tied to a punching bag. Miles realizes the man is Peter Parker and questions why he isn’t dead. He goes on to figure out that Peter is from a different universe and can teach him how to be Spider-Man. Peter freed himself.

Later, there is a hall of Spider-Man suits. Kingpin reveals himself, his body is massive. He is going to hunt Spider-Man. The two flee from a lab and use trees in the woods to run. They are pursued by armed scientists with laser guns. After getting caught in webs, Gwen Stacy saves them, and says she is from another dimension.

The Lizard chases them in a quick cut. Explosions in New York City. Action beats.

In a Spider-Cave, Spider-Man Noir greets them, with Penny Parker her giant robot voiced by Komiko Glenn, and Spider-Ham voiced by John Mulaney.

Talking about Into the Spider-Verse, producer Chris Miller recently spoke to how the animated movie will focus on a young Miles Morales growing into a superhero.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only kid who imagined himself being Spider-Man,” Moore revealed. “I mean, Spider-Man is the most beloved superhero of all time. In fact — this is a true story, actually — five years ago in my journal, I did write, ‘I am Miles Morales, I am Spider-Man,’ and now I get to play him. It’s literally like Christmas for me. And as Stan Lee said when he first created Spider-Man,” he added, “‘it’s really true that anyone can wear the mask.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.