‘Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick Posts Goodbye Video

Netflix and Marvel Television dropped a bombshell on fans when they announced the cancellation of Iron Fist, just one month after the premiere of the second season on the streaming platform.

Series star Jessica Henwick, who plays fan-favorite character Colleen Wing, addressed the series being cancelled on social media with a touching video taking people behind the scenes of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the first season of Iron Fist was not well received among fans, the second season received praise for its improvement in quality. It also ended on a surprising note, with Henwick’s character becoming the new Iron Fist while Danny Rand went on a quest to track down the other Immortal Weapons.

But that wasn’t enough for Netflix and Marvel’s parent company Disney, who announced the cancellation in a joint statement.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement said. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Danny Rand actor Finn Jones also issued a statement on social media, being thankful for his time on the Netflix series.

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Season 2 showrunner Raven Metzner posted his own statement, echoing the sentiments of the cast.

“Thank you to all the people who made S2 of Iron Fist possible,” he wrote. “From top to bottom one of the best creative experiences of my life. While this series is done, the story lives on in the MCU where Danny, Colleen, Davos, Ward, Joy, Misty and Typhoid Mary still fight the good fight. It has been a great pleasure and honor to be a part of this chapter in their adventures.”

Some fans have questions over whether the Iron Fist will appear in a future series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to a recent report, that’s entirely possible. Unfortunately, the solo series has come to an end.