‘Iron Fist’ Star Comments on Daughters of the Dragon

We saw the group begin to take shape in The Defenders and it only solidified it’s footing in the second season of Luke Cage. By the time Iron Fist season two rolls around, the Daughters of the Dragon team could be at the forefront of the Netflix Marvel offerings.

Helping promoted the second season of Iron Fist, actress Simone Missick — the actor behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Misty Knight — spoke to her role as one-half of the Daughters of the Dragon alongside Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing.

“Season two with Misty and Colleen is like a small flower that you’re watching blossom into a fist [laughs],” Missick explained. “You see these two women who are strong, who are badass in their own right but now they’re leaning on each other for emotional support.”

“The same way she came and helped Misty pick herself up off the floor in season two of Luke Cage, you see that in season two of Iron Fist.”

Although both Knight and Wing made their comic book debuts in the Marvel Premiere title that featured Iron Fist-based stories, the two didn’t join up as the Daughters of the Dragon until Marvel Team-Up #64 in December 1977. Coincidentally enough, the duo of Misty Knight and Colleen Wing decided their name after a tongue-in-cheek comment made by none other than Davos, the archenemy of Iron Fist.

Here’s the synopsis for the second season of Iron Fist :

“Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).”

Marvel’s Iron Fist season two comes to Netflix on September 7th.