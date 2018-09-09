‘Iron Fist’ Season 2’s ‘Luke Cage’ Connections Explained

Season two of Iron Fist hit Netflix Friday, and given the close relationship shared by all of Netflix’s Marvel Cinematic Universe television series it should come as no surprise that the season has connections to Luke Cage — and one character in particularly.

Warning: spoilers for Iron Fist season two beyond this point.

With Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) stepping up as New York City’s protector following Daredevil’s presumed death at the end of The Defenders, both Danny and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) find themselves involved with a growing gang war between the Hatchets and the Golden Tigers. It’s that conflict that gets the attention not of Luke Cage (Mike Colter) with whom Iron Fist is strongly connected in comics, but Misty Knight (Simone Missick) instead.

Misty first appears in episode four, questioning Danny and Colleen about Donny Cheng. It turns out that Cheng is undercover with the Golden Tigers and when things went sideways at the parlay between Sherry Yang and the Tigers, Danny pretty seriously beat Cheng up having mistook police for an ambush.

Of course, it’s not the only connection. Misty also appears in later episodes as well and in episode five, “Heart of the Dragon,” while she and Colleen are out looking for Danny — he’s gone missing after what they think may have been an attack by Mary (Alice Eve) — Misty is considering her promotion to Captain of Harlem’s police precinct. The scene, which also has a clever Earth-616 reference, firmly sets the events of Iron Fist season two after those of Luke Cage‘s second season.

The scene also gives fans a taste of the epic partnership Misty and Colleen have in comics as the Daughters of the Dragon. Missick and Henwick recently spoke about their characters’ journey together and how they’ll develop a bond that forms their partnership.

“These are two women who don’t have a lot of girlfriends,” Missick told CBR. “They don’t have women that they call up to gossip about their man problems, and they’ve found one another in this time that they’ve gone through, this very traumatic event, together.”

Henwick added that her character is still going through a rough time after previous events, but Misty helps Colleen get through to the other side.

“She’s definitely still going through it,” Henwick said. “I think she’s still kind of floundering in the same way that she was. Misty comes in and is able to help her.”

Iron Fist season two is now streaming on Netflix.