This Iron Man and Lil Nas X Supercut Gives You All the Big Yee Energy You Need

There’s a new sheriff in town and he goes by the name of Tony Stark. At least that’s what it feels like after watching this killer fan edit using some of Iron Man‘s (Robert Downey Jr.) best moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and putting it side by side with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” giving fans the best fan video they’ll see all night. The fan edit was shared earlier this evening by Marvel fan Saxpunch and…well, get your hat and boots on and check the video out in its entirety above.

Lil Nax X has been in the news around these parts a lot lately — not because he’s one of the most-talked-about musicians at the moment — but because a string of recent social media posts of the rapper alongside Anthony Russo has sparked discussions on how the rapper could collaborate with Marvel Studios.

Earlier this week, Russo shared a picture with Lil Nas X, with a Louis Vuitton-styled Infinity Gauntlet in tow. Unfortunately for us all, any actual collaboration talks are surely in jest but hey, we can always hope…right?

Anthony, along with his brother Joe, has been busy as all get out the past two years, filming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back to back. In fact, Anthony admitted earlier this year the film schedule was his only regret of the entire production process.

“I think the challenge for all of us was finding the balance between the two films,” Anthony added. “Because each film is so complex on its own that sometimes considering both of them was a bit overwhelming. So we looked for opportunities in the process to separate the two so that our brains could be fully focused on the narrative. While the films have a connection, as the Marvel films do, they are distinct stories.”

Avengers: Endgame has returned to theaters for its second theatrical release ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel and Lil Nas X’s latest EP “7” are now available wherever movies and music are sold.