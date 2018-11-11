Is Jaimie Alexander Teasing Her Involvement in Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Series?

Now that Loki has been confirmed to be in development for Disney’s new streaming service called Disney+, fan theories have run rampant. While fans are busy arguing whether the show will be set before or after Avengers: Infinity War, a new potential development might shed light on a co-star alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Thor alum Jaimie Alexander posted a picture of Lady Sif — the character she plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — out of the blue. With news of Loki in development, could this mean Lady Sif is making an appearance?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today’s mood…” Alexander tweeted with an image of Lady Sif in battle.

Alexander’s last appearance as the Asgardian warrior came during season two of Agents of SHIELD as she helped Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and company stop a potential Kree invasion.

The actor was set to appear in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok but was unable because of prior scheduling commitments with film Blindspot, an NBC show Alexander has been a lead on for going on four seasons.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander told Yahoo. “So there was a conflict there.”

“I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing,” Alexander said. “They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

And although she wasn’t able to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Alexander said she’d always be willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Lady Sif.

“Oh, sure,” Alexander said. “I love Marvel. I’d be happy to do other projects with them at any time. They’re a great company — I love all the guys and girls over there — they always are able to get a really fun cast for almost every project they have, which is often. And, of course, who doesn’t want to be a superhero?”

If Lady Sif does return, however, there might need to be some magic at play. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said the character was one of the many off-screen victims of Thanos’ the snapping.

Do you want to see the return of Lady Sif? Are you looking forward to seeing Loki Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!