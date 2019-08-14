James Gunn And Michael Rooker Celebrate Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1’s Fifth Anniversary

Five years ago today, Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters, and James Gunn went from being a filmmaker with some modest hits to one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. Gunn and his longtime friend and collaborator Michael Rooker, who played Yondu Udonta in Guardians and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, got together and took some photos for social media to mark the occasion, taking a few moments out from Gunn’s work on both Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad.

Five years ago, of course, fans had no way of knowing exactly how tied into the larger Infinity Saga the Guardians would be, and it so instad it felt like a breath of fresh air and a completely different aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, the tone of Guardians, which was irreverent and heartfelt, felt like it was taking the MCU in a new direction — something that has more or less been proven right after Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel took on the tone and some characters of Guardians. You can see Gunn’s message below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 was released FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY! Happy Birthday to us! Celebrating with this guy! pic.twitter.com/4AEPzdA7n0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2019

Gunn, of course, was removed from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 just over a year ago, when alt-right activists dug up numerous inappropriate social media posts he had made years before he started work with Marvel. Eventually, Disney rehired him, but not before he had taken a job doing a follow-up to DC’s Suicide Squad film.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will go into production following the completion of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters, and Avengers: Endgame was just made available on digital services. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.