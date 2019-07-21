James Gunn Congratulates Avengers: Endgame’s Box Office Record

It’s been three months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and yesterday finally marked a long-awaited milestone: the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is officially the top-grossing film (worldwide) of all time. The movie has usurped James Cameron’s Avatar, which has held the top spot for an entire decade. Fans and Marvel stars alike have been celebrating Avengers: Endgame‘s success, including directors of other MCU movies. James Gunn, who is best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, took to Twitter to honor the big win.

“So incredible. 🙏,” he wrote.

Many fans commented on the post to join in on the celebration:

“Big congrats to everyone involved!,” @xfashionbombx replied.

“Congrats, James! They never would have pulled this off without what the GOTG franchise set up. You’re every bit a part of the MCU Mt. Rushmore that Feige and Favs are in my book,” @MisterJ831 wrote.

“Congratulations to everyone at @MarvelStudios involved in this effort,” @alanou added.

“However, some people just chimed in because they’re disappointed there wasn’t a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 announcement during the Marvel Studios panel that took place last night at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Yay but why no Guardians 3 announcement at SDCC? Yes I’m being impatient. I need a date,” @acciomarvel72 wrote.

“Endgame is nice and all, but we want to hear about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” @maddenquill added.

Gunn did take to Twitter last night to give an update on the third installment to his franchise:

Sorry to disappoint. Guardians Vol. 3 IS happening, but I am finishing The Suicide Squad first. ❤️ https://t.co/gFodDqiDvl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 21, 2019

“Sorry to disappoint. Guardians Vol. 3 IS happening, but I am finishing The Suicide Squad first,” he explained.

Are you excited to see Avengers: Endgame dethrone Avatar? Tell us in the comments!

