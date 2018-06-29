Here’s What Jared Leto Could Look Like as Morbius the Living Vampire

Fans were surprised by the announcement that Jared Leto is going to play Morbius the Living Vampire in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, as few (if any) ever imagined him in the role. Well, if you’re having trouble picturing Jared Leto’s Morbius, our friend BossLogic has as little piece of art to help inspire you:

Hearing the news about @JaredLeto as #morbius at first I was like 🤔 then I was excited, let’s see what he brings to the #Marvel world! pic.twitter.com/WcJheMkLvA — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 28, 2018



BossLogic really goes for a creature-horror angle with his concept of Morbius, rather than simply painting Leto’s trademark angular face in Gothic white and black colors and sunken eyes. It actually raises a good point about how Sony could/should approach Morbius: having Leto’s handsome looks morph into a nightmarish bat/parasite type look when he goes “full vampire” would be a fearsome twist to what could be a great superhero-horror flick.

The BossLogic piece also invokes a subtle kinship with Sony’s other Spider-Man spinoff, Venom, which has a similar superhero-horror tone. If Morbius is done right, Sony could have a legitimate brand on its hands. The stage would be perfectly set for a Venom sequel to go even darker with a slasher film storyline featuring Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, as well as setting up all kinds of other dark-themed Spider-Man spinoffs.

Morbius will be directed Daniel Espinosa, who helmed the successful B-movie genre flicks, Safe House and Life. This adaptation will reportedly follow the Marvel Comics origin of Michael Morbius, a brilliant and brash scientist who accidentally transforms himself into a vampiric creature, while trying to research a cure for a rare blood disease. Tormented by his condition, Michael eventually finds a way to go on – by preying on the blood of criminals.

Venom hits theaters on October 5; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on December 14; the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.