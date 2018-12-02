Did Jeremy Renner Just Tease An ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer?

Marvel fans are on pins and needles lately waiting for the Avengers 4 trailer, and some are interpreting Hawkeye Jeremy Renner’s recent post to be a tease for it.

Renner is currently at Tokyo Comic-Con, and he recently shared a post that reads “On a quick break … amazing day here ☀️🙏🏻💕 #promo #infinitywar #marvel #fansrock #thankyouall.” Now, the post actually says Infinity War and not Avengers 4, but the fans who are saying this is in relation to Avengers 4 are zoning in on the word Promo. He wouldn’t have a reason to be promoting Avengers: Infinity War, so that’s where the hope for an Avengers 4 promo comes from.

Others are just saying he is referring to the fact that he’s at a Comic Con, hence mentioning the word promo in his caption. Whether it’s on his Instagram or Reddit, fans are a bit divided on it.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this results in a full trailer for the film, but Renner will be a part of the anticipated movie, so it does make sense from that perspective. It could also be later in December before we see it.

For Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, the absence of Hawkeye in Infinity War did wonders for fans appreciation of the character.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

